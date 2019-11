Pizza Is the Most Popular Food on Halloween Night

Halloween isn’t all about candy. Case in point: The Italian staple is the most ordered food on October 31. According to Grubhub data, requests for “Upside-down pizza” — pies with the toppings on the bottom — were 110 percent more popular on Halloween in 2018 in comparison to other Wednesdays that year, while orders for meat pizza and everything pizza spiked 107 percent and 101 percent, respectively.