Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures Are the Most Buzzed-About Candy

Though Skittles are the country’s fave, these bite-sized confections are the most buzzed-about of the bunch. Thanks to data from Influenster, a leading product reviews platform, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures have an average rating of 4.8 stars (out of 5) based on more than 33,000 reviews. In other words, Americans aren’t afraid to gush about their love for these chocolate and peanut butter morsels.