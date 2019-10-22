Hard Rock Cafe

Those legally permitted to drink can head to one of Hard Rock’s many locations across the country and order a BOO!-zy Shake. The limited-edition menu item, which is described as “wickedly delicious,” features bourbon and dark rum blended with creamy vanilla bean ice cream and rich dark chocolate sauce, The sugary drink is finished with house-made white chocolate whipped cream and sprinkled with candy corn. Customers not looking to imbibe can order the limited-time nonalcoholic Spooky Shake instead.