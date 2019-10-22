Popeyes

The restaurant’s classic tenders are playing up the brand’s New Orleans heritage by undergoing a nationwide makeover inspired by a popular practice in the Louisiana city. More specifically, the Voodoo tenders meal comes with three crispy chicken fingers drizzled in sweet garlic chili Voodoo sauce and sprinkled with green onions, making for a very spicy menu item that will leave diners with breath that could wake the dead. Customers will also be given a choice of a signature side and a buttermilk biscuit.