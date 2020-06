Labels

The Home Edit labeled just about every food item in Khloé’s kitchen, and Chrissy Teigen, who had her pantry revamped by RiOrganize in February, is also a fan of the neat touch. “Labeling is the key to maintaining your organized systems. They act as a road map for where to find items and where to return them,” Shearer and Teplin explained. “Also, there’s a guilt mechanism if you put something where it doesn’t belong.”