Pantry Bins

El Moussa and Young’s pantry is packed with bins, which help give the space a uniform look. “Every pantry needs a bin system for larger, less-specific categories. For instance, ‘Dinner’ can hold everything from boxes of pasta to cans of soup or taco shells,” Shearer and Teplin noted. “Clutter builds when items are stuck without a home, but bins ensure that they have one.”