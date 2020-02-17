Kardashians Kourtney Kardashian Shares How She Keeps Her Home Eco-Friendly: Metal Straws, Tube-Free Toilet Paper, More By Samantha Leffler February 17, 2020 Shutterstock 10 10 / 10 Give Back As Kourtney puts it, donating frequently is a a great way to “give old belongings a second life.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News