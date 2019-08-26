Reality TV

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Newly Organized Home Will Fill You With Envy

By
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Newly Organized Home
 Courtesy Home on Point/Instagram
14
15 / 14

Baskets in the Linen Closet

Fitted sheets and extra sheets each have their own place.

Back to top