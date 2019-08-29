Reality TV

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Professionally Organized Kitchen Is So Neat: ‘Major Pantry Goals’

By
Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney Tom Schwartz Neat Kitchen
 Courtesy Katie Maloney/Instagram
9
10 / 9

A Pet-Approved Spot

The couple’s pooches, Gordo and Butters, even have a designated area for their own food and treats.

Back to top