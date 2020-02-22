Jennifer Aniston

“I love Patrón. I also love Don Julio 1942 as a nice sipping tequila. It’s so yummy,” the Friends alum told Yahoo Beauty in June 2015. “It has a little sweetness to it, which I usually don’t like.” The Morning Show star revealed that her then-fiancé, Justin Theroux, makes the “perfect margarita” using the spirit, which is also a favorite of several members of the Kardashian family. “It’s pure tequila, lime juice [and] a squinch of Cointreau,” she said of the cocktail. “It’s delicious.”