Food Joanna Gaines Gives Fans an Inside Look at Family’s New Coffee Shop: ‘I’m Not Leaving’ By Samantha Leffler October 17, 2019 Courtesy Joanna Gaines/Instagram 11 12 / 11 Outdoor Seating Magnolia Press also features a cute outdoor seating area with several stools and a long countertop. Back to top More News Get in Shape Your Way With IdealFit’s New Collagen and More — By Women, for Women! This Top-Rated Coach Shoulder Bag Is on Sale at Macy’s for a Limited Time! Heidi Montag Keeps This Face Mist in Her Bag at All Times More News