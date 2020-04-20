Food Justin Theroux Hosts Disco Dinner With Dog Kuma, Complete With ‘Shots’ and Food From His Bar By Samantha Leffler 5 hours ago Courtesy of Justin Theroux/Instagram 6 5 / 6 Party Pair Theroux shared a snapshot of the duo jokingly downing shots together as he put his arm around Kuma. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Meghan Markle Talks Disney+ Movie ‘Elephant’ in 1st TV Appearance Since Royal Exit YouTuber NikkieTutorials Says ‘Don’t Meet Your Idols’ After Appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ More News