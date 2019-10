Big (Sushi) Spender

Over the last four years, the reality star has spent $1,219 at Matsuhisa, a tony sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills from chef Nobu Matsuhisa. This expensive eatery is widely credited with launching the worldwide Nobu empire, which is why it’s no surprise that Jenner’s single priciest order — sushi for $588.77 — came from Matsuhisa.