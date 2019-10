Model-Approved Salad

The model is a fan of Sweetgreen, but instead of ordering one of the eatery’s standard salads, Kendall makes her own. In January, while in Philly, she ordered a custom warm grain bowl with organic wild rice, shredded kale, avocado, goat cheese, roasted chicken and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with a side of bread. The whole meal cost her $13.30.