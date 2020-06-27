A Lighter Mint Mojito

The refreshing cocktail has no added sugar, but the muddled mint and citrus fruits give it plenty of flavor.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 10 fresh mint leaves

• 1/2 cup crushed ice

• 1/2 cup sliced grapefruit or orange

• 1 oz light rum

• A splash of club soda

• A grapefruit slice, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Layer the bottom of a pint glass with mint and cover to the halfway point with crushed ice.

2. Take a spoon and muddle the mint and ice together to release the flavor.

3. Add grapefruit (or orange) and mix in with ice.

4. Pour rum over the fruity slush and top off with club soda.

5. Garnish with a bright, ruby red slice of grapefruit.