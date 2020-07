Raspberry Peach Strawberry Sangria

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cocktail that’s easier to throw together than this fruit-packed sangria.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 5 oz red wine

• 1/4 cup raspberries

• 1/4 cup sliced peaches

• 1/4 cup sliced strawberries

• A splash of club soda

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Pour wine into a glass.

2. Add raspberries, peaches and strawberries.

3. Top with club soda.