Spicy Grapefruit Margarita

No added sugar here either! This flavorful creation is all fresh fruit juice and nutritious spices, which might even give your metabolism a boost.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups ice

• 1 oz fresh lime juice

• 2.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

• 1.5 oz silver tequila

• A pinch of sea salt

• A pinch of chili powder

• 2 slices jalapeño peppers

• 1 slice lime and grapefruit, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker half way with ice and pour lime juice, grapefruit juice and tequila into the shaker. Shake until cold.

2. Rim a rocks glass with a mixture of sea salt and chili powder.

3. Place the sliced jalapeño into the rocks glass and muddle.

4. Add ice to glass and pour the shaken mixture over the ice and jalapeño slices.

5. Garnish with a slice of lime and grapefruit and serve!