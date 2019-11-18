Kardashians Khloe Kardashian Makes Bread With True Thompson: ‘My Baby Bread Baker’ By Samantha Leffler November 18, 2019 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Reaching for a Taste In the final snap, True playfully reached for a taste of the final product. Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News