Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off a pair of fully stocked pantries in her new California home in January 2020, less then a week after settling into the new house. The food-filled rooms were given some order with help from Bee Organized, a company with a team of skilled organizers all around the country. Per an Instagram Story from the mother of seven, the pros designated one pantry for “savory and dinner items,” while the other is packed with cereals and snacks for her kids.