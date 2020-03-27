Ina Garten

The celebrity chef revealed what her freezer looked like on March 24, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic via Instagram. “I used to keep only chicken stock, vanilla ice cream and vodka in my freezer but now I’m really learning how to use it,” she wrote. The snap included a stockpile of pasta, soups and ice cream. Garten also shared a few freezing tips with her followers, like labeling the containers with the dates you add them into the cooler and defrosting the food in the fridge instead of on the counter!