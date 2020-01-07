Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

The Vanderpump Rules stars looked to Home on Point, another organization service, to help tidy their Los Angeles abode in August 2019. The newlyweds enlisted the company shortly after buying a new L.A. home, and the brand brought order to their laundry room, fridge and more. As with Kardashian’s fridge, everything was labeled and color-coordinated. Similarly, the meticulous pantry boasted special containers for each individual snack, cereal and more.