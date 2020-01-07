Jim Edmonds

The former professional baseball star showed off his “organized” new refrigerator in November 2019 shortly after buying a new home in Saint Louis, Missouri, following his messy split from estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds. The appliance consisted of multiple neatly organized sections comprised of several rows of different beverages. The top shelf was filled with water bottles standing upright, while the shorter shelf directly below it housed a dozen more bottles of an unidentifiable drink. Additional shelves were earmarked for Diet Coke and even more water.