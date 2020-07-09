Katie Lee

The Food Network star showed off the kitchen in her Hamptons home in July 2020, while she was pregnant with her first child. “It’s a little bit on the smaller side,” she said in a Delish video. “Everything that’s in here has to have a purpose.” Case in point: The cabinets are filled with food, including plenty of one Italian staple. “We have pasta quite a bit in this house,” Lee said as she opened a cabinet filled with noodles. “No carb left behind.”

The fridge, on the other hand, is packed with produce and a massive block of Parmesan cheese, while the freezer is stocked with frozen fruits and veggies.