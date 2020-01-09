Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The Skims creator shared a look inside her enormous walk-in refrigerator in January 2020 after being criticized for having no food in the kitchen of her California home. She described the locale as “where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce” and noted that she and husband Kanye West are planting “all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do our own stuff.” The walk-in fridge the reality star showed off included everything from fresh fruit and veggies to plenty of condiments. There was even a section for the family’s pre-prepared meals, including all of Kardashian’s plant-based feasts. The California native also gave a tour of her massive pantry, which houses her frozen yogurt machine and two additional refrigerators.