Kim Zolciak

Not everyone’s refrigerator is neat as a pin. Case in point: The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s fridge was reluctantly on display in September 2019 when her chef, Tracey Bloom, put the star on blast for hoarding Texas toast and shared a look inside the messy appliance via her Instagram Stories. The culinary pro spotted 11 boxes of the food item in the Bravo personality’s fridge, which was also stuffed to the brim with Smucker’s peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and Eggo waffles. Still, Zolciak wasn’t bothered. “Whatever Bloom,” she quipped in response.