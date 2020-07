Lizzy Capri

The YouTube sensation gave Delish a tour of her high-tech kitchen in June 2020 and showed off several awesome features of the space, including a built-in espresso machine, dual ovens and a microwave drawer that slides open. She also gave viewers a peek inside her fridge, which is packed with plant-based eats thanks to her vegan diet. There was even a designated hot sauce shelf. “I love hot sauce,” she declared.