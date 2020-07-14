Mackenzie Ziegler

The Dance Moms alum showed off the kitchen she shares with her family in a July 2020 Delish video and was embarrassed by the messy freezer. “Three things you’ll always find in the freezer is ice cream, waffles and all of this gross food that my mom has,” she explained. “I promise you it’s not usually this messy.”

The reality star’s kitchen also includes a completely separate fridge and two pantries — one is reserved for snacks and cereals, while the other is for canned goods, spaghetti and spices.