Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory alum gave a tour of her “rustic” California kitchen via a Delish video in June 2020. The room, she noted, is made entirely from recycled wood from other parts of her house, and was constructed by an ex-boyfriend. The kitchen also features open shelving, which the star uses to display cookbooks and various utensils. The Blossom alum, who maintains a vegan diet, even gave viewers a peek inside her refrigerator. “I have some staples of a vegan fridge … Rice Dream, vegan margarine and fake eggs,” she said.