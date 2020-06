Molly Sims

The Las Vegas alum gave her Instagram followers a peek inside her pantry and “severely labeled” refrigerator amid the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. According to the star, the pantry was organized by The Home Edit, a Tennessee-based organization company that also counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Khloé Kardashian as clients. The fridge, however, was all Sims. “I love a label maker, all right?” she said of all the designated containers of food. “I was a nerd.”