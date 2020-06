Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The engaged duo showed off their California kitchen via a Delish video in June 2020. The “organized” room boasts three refrigerators, plenty of tidy cabinets and a separate walk-in pantry. “My spices always have to be on organized racks,” Bella explained at the time. “I need to see labels and need to see things, or I’m never going to use them.”