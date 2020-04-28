Rachael Ray

The celebrity chef showed off the massive kitchen and pantry inside her Lake Luzerne, New York, home while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. While the kitchen boasts a large stove, a pizza oven and a commercial dishwasher, the sprawling pantry is in a league of its own. “It’s daunting, but I understand it,” the Rachael Ray host said upon walking into the room, which is packed with cookware, spices, olive oils and more. “It’s like a desk with too many papers for some people, but they know where everything is.”