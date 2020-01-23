Reza Farahan

The Shahs of Sunset star showed off his obsessively neat refrigerator in a January 2020 Bravo video. “As you can tell, my refrigerator is as neurotic as I am,” he explained as he opened in the appliance. “I like this s–t clean and orderly.” Inside, the reality star had plenty of beer, Kevita juice and several pre-prepared Paleo meals. The real estate agent also showed off a bag full of beets grown by his husband, Adam Neely, and a bottle of exclusive Cartier champagne. “The bomb thing about this Cartier champagne is that you can’t buy it,” he declared. “They can only give it to you.”