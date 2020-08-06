Selena Gomez

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” songstress gave fans a peek inside her refrigerator and freezer via Instagram in August 2020, days ahead of the premiere of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef. “This is my frigerator [sic] and freezer situation,” she said as she opened the double-doored appliance. “I’ll show you the difference.” While the star’s fridge is filled with sports drinks, seltzer, yogurt, fresh fruit and juice, her freezer is packed with at least a dozen different ice cream flavors. “This might be where I’m at most of the time,” she quipped.