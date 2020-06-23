Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum showed off her newly organized kitchen and pantry in a series of Instagram photos shared in June 2020. While the kitchen features an array of tidy cabinets for everything from water bottles to sponges, the pantry was tidied up thanks to some woven baskets, plastic bins and rotating racks. According to the reality star, a company called Simply Seaside Organizing was responsible for revamping her space. “Did you know organizing your space reduces stress? An organized home means an organized life ❤️,” she gushed at the time.