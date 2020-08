Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member gave viewers a peek inside her refrigerator via a Bravo video in July 2020. Not surprisingly, the life coach’s fridge was filled with healthy eats including plenty of fruit and veggies, homemade salad dressing and pre-packaged meals. When the reality star is in the mood to indulge, she treats herself to her “one guilty pleasure” — an Atomic Fireball candy.