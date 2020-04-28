Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister alum gave an in-depth tour of her pantry in April 2020. She confessed to being “really detailed” when it comes to organization and even showed off the separate individual containers she has for different cereals, pasta shapes and more. However, the Family Reunion star readily admitted she had a little help tidying up the space. “I’m just going to go ahead and tell you guys right now, I did not do this by myself,” she explained. “I actually worked with an incredible organization company that comes and organizes your home, and that’s exactly what they did in this room.”