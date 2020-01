Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Vanderpump’s other married pair turned to Home on Point shortly after Jax and Brittany’s revamp and they were just as impressed with the results. Aside from tackling the fridge, the company also organized the couple’s pantry with some help from woven baskets and sleek acrylic containers. “The girls at Home on Point really turned out this pantry so much,” Maloney gushed on her Instagram Stories at the time.