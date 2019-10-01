Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Is Now Baking Her Own Bread, and It Looks Delicious: ‘Showing Off My Bread-Making Skills’

Khloe Kardashian Is Now Making Her Own Bread
Nice Slice

Kardashian later sliced her cinnamon raisin creation, which looked pretty darn perfect.

