Chrissy Teigen

In addition to her inexplicable dislike of Nutella, the Cravings author isn’t a fan of another popular dip. “Hummus has to be the most overrated snack category food alive,” she tweeted in 2013. Even after getting some backlash from fans, the star held her ground. “You don’t love hummus you love the pita chips, you liars,” she shot back.