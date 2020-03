Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi

The Shahs of Sunset star told Bravo in March 2020 that she eats nine meals a day and has a “healthy digestive system,” but she draws the line at feasting on uni, which is sea urchin. “[It’s] yellow turd-looking stuff,” the reality star said of the delicacy. “I’ve eaten a live octopus before from a dare, but I would not touch uni for the life of me.”