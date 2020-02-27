Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host likes most foods, but not one common breakfast staple. “I’m not a big egg fan,” he explained during a February 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They’re great for different parts of the menu and as a chef I use them all the time, but an egg is not my [thing.] I’ll just have a sandwich.” Despite the Food Network star’s clear aversion to eggs, Fallon challenged him to drink a raw one and he reluctantly obliged. “That was awesome,” he sarcastically quipped after downing the egg. “Let’s do more of those!”