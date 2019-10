Jimmy Fallon

The late-night talk show host has long been open about his utter distaste for mayonnaise. In a 2014 cooking segment with Martha Stewart, he recoiled when the lifestyle maven unveiled a large jar of the sandwich topping, saying “It makes me want to vomit.” A year later, during an interview with Melissa McCarthy, the SNL alum called the condiment “the worst thing in the entire world” and then likened it to puss.