Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed via a Twitter Q&A with fans in February 2020 that she can’t stomach spicy foods. The revelation came after the Selfish author said she was a fan of regular Cheetos, but not their spicier counterparts. “I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicy anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it,” she explained. “Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave.”

In the same Q&A, the California native revealed she’s also not a fan of “thick” fries or certain kinds of fries. As she put it: ”I also don’t like waffle fries or sweet potatoes fries.”