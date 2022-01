Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman is willing to take plenty of culinary risks, but not when it comes to one fruit. “[I hate] anything banana,” she told Us in February 2020. “I have a store, restaurant and bakery and there’s not a single banana on the menu, or [anything] banana flavored.” The only “exception” Drummond has allowed is the banana split on the menu at her Oklahoma ice cream store, Charlie’s Sweet Shop.