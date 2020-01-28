Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Organized Pantry and Calls It ‘My Happy Place’

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Organized Pantry
Khloe Kardashian’s “Happy Place”

The self-described “Khlo-CD” sufferer is a sucker for hyper-organized spaces like this one.

