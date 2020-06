Thai Chili Chicken Wings

“I make a lot of Thai chili chicken wings. I just glaze them in a Thai chili sauce that I make with Thai chili powder, a few other spices and olive oil—and bake them for about an hour. They’re really good and have a little tang and spice,” the star told Food & Wine. “I like spice, but not too much, just a little bit to add some flavor. I don’t think the wings are that bad for you, right? I personally don’t eat pork or red meat.”