Kardashians Kim Kardashian Bakes Christmas Cookies With Saint, Shows Off Her Furnished Gingerbread House By Samantha Leffler December 3, 2019 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 7 8 / 7 Edible Interiors The abode also includes a couch, chair and coffee table. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News