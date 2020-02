Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

The married couple strive to be as environmentally friendly as possible, which is why it’s no surprise that they grow plenty of their own food. The Vampire Diaries alum referenced some of the homegrown eats in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019. “We make a lot of our own stuff,” he explained. “Nik and I grow a lot of our own food.” His daily diet consists of things like homemade chia pudding and homegrown fruits and veggies.