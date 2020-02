Jennifer Garner

The Alias alum, who has her own chicken coop, is known for her adorable cooking videos and, as it turns out, she grows some of the ingredients she uses in those videos. In January 2018, the Peppermint star used kale from her Los Angeles backyard to make kale chips. She also harvests her own peppers and blueberries. “In our garden, we grow tons of fruits and vegetables,” she told Well+Good in May 2018. “We can’t stop planting new things.”