Katie Couric

The journalist cradled a massive zucchini that grew in her garden in July 2020 and shared photo evidence of it on Instagram. “You reap what you sow. In this case a zucchini the size of a baby. 👶🏻 Recipes anyone? (No zucchini emoji? How can that be?) #happysaturday 🍅 🍆 🥬 🥕,” she wrote in the caption.